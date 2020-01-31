Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.00

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020 // Comments off

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and traded as high as $10.36. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 1,172,172 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$10.75.

In other Bendigo and Adelaide Bank news, insider Marnie Baker 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN)

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. The company offers commercial, residential, and consumer finance services; and deposit-taking, payment, wealth management, treasury, and foreign exchange services.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.