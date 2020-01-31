Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.00

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and traded as high as $10.36. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 1,172,172 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$10.75.

In other Bendigo and Adelaide Bank news, insider Marnie Baker 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. The company offers commercial, residential, and consumer finance services; and deposit-taking, payment, wealth management, treasury, and foreign exchange services.

