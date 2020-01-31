Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.05 and last traded at $23.00, approximately 34,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 32,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

