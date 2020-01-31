Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BZH stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 675,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,705. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $518.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.33. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,188.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 20,392 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $318,319.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,329.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,392 shares of company stock worth $618,719 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BZH shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

