BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCML opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24. BayCom has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

