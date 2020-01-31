Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Stock Position Decreased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 103,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.64.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.33. 443,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,800. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $91.86. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

