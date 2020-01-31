Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Shares of BAS remained flat at $$0.44 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. Basic Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 63.44%. Analysts forecast that Basic Energy Services will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 350,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 99,552 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 41.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 442,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 175.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 290,519 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

