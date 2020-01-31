Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.
Shares of BAS remained flat at $$0.44 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. Basic Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.
Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 63.44%. Analysts forecast that Basic Energy Services will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Basic Energy Services Company Profile
Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.
