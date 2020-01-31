Base Resources (LON:BSE) Price Target Raised to GBX 27

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 27 ($0.36) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their target price on Base Resources from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 24.58 ($0.32).

Base Resources stock opened at GBX 12.55 ($0.17) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.31 million and a PE ratio of 3.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Base Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 10.12 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 16.50 ($0.22).

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

