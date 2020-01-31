Banyan Network (BBN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $74.00

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Banyan Network has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One Banyan Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinEx, Bibox and IDEX. Banyan Network has a market capitalization of $189,481.00 and $74.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000534 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000878 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Banyan Network

Banyan Network uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network . The official website for Banyan Network is www.banyanbbt.org . The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork

Banyan Network Token Trading

Banyan Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, CoinEx and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banyan Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banyan Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

