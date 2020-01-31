Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bank7 had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,191. Bank7 has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $20.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $186.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

BSVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Bank7 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

