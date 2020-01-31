Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

BMRC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

NASDAQ BMRC traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $45.05. 25,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,935. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $38.74 and a one year high of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

In other news, Director H Robert Heller sold 1,668 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $74,609.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norma J. Howard sold 1,430 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $65,679.90. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,743 shares of company stock worth $665,342. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

