Bank of America Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $62.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMD. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra raised Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.21.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.78. The stock had a trading volume of 70,175,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,395,712. The company has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 162.61, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 5.07%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $802,692.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 81,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.