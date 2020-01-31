Bancorpsouth Bank to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BXS)

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $245.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BXS. DA Davidson raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

BXS stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 10.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 149.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 175,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

