Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $605.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.04 million.

Banco Santander-Chile stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.56.

BSAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

