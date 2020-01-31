Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Banco de Chile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BCH opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.83 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 23.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCH. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 25.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Banco de Chile by 21.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Banco de Chile by 22.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Banco de Chile by 20.2% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

