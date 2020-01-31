Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund (LON:BGUK) Shares Up 0.3%

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund PLC (LON:BGUK)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 199 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 198.50 ($2.61), 136,625 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198 ($2.60).

The company has a market cap of $298.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 992.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 196.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 183.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37.

