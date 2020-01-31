BAE Systems (LON:BA) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has GBX 760 ($10.00) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 550 ($7.23).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 670 ($8.81) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank boosted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 576 ($7.58) price target (up from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 673.30 ($8.86).

Shares of BA opened at GBX 631.80 ($8.31) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion and a PE ratio of 15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 597.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 564.88. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 648.80 ($8.53).

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

