B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.69

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.69 and traded as high as $5.72. B2Gold shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 3,120,688 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.73.

Get B2Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.79.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$410.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Gayton sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total transaction of C$43,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,060,400. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.11, for a total value of C$153,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,437 shares in the company, valued at C$140,203.07. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,099 shares of company stock worth $1,200,975.

About B2Gold (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.