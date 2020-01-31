AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) Short Interest Down 9.1% in January

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,300 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 574,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AzurRx BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AZRX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 198,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,010. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.33. AzurRx BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZRX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AzurRx BioPharma by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AzurRx BioPharma by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 186,985 shares during the period. 9.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

