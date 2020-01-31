AVX (NYSE:AVX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVX (NYSE:AVX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AVX Corporation is a leading worldwide manufacturer and supplier of a broad line of passive electronic components and related products. The company’s passive electronic component sales include ceramic and tantalum capacitors, both in leaded and surface-mount versions, film capacitors, ferrites, varistors and non-linear resistors manufactured in the company’s facilities. The company also manufactures and sells electronic connectors and distributes and sells certain connectors. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

AVX stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. AVX has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.31.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. AVX had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $344.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AVX will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AVX by 8.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,994,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,506,000 after acquiring an additional 491,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AVX by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,676,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after acquiring an additional 454,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AVX by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,054,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after acquiring an additional 265,208 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AVX by 11.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 61,727 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVX during the second quarter valued at $8,878,000. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVX Company Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

