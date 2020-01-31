Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Trading Up 15.2%

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) was up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.16 and last traded at $22.69, approximately 354,674 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 156,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVRO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avrobio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.76.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avrobio Inc will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Avrobio news, Director Christopher Paige sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,512 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Avrobio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Avrobio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avrobio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Avrobio in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avrobio by 438.4% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 570,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 464,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

