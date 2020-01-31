Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.85

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.85 and traded as high as $14.35. Aviat Networks shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 52,314 shares traded.

AVNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $58.61 million during the quarter. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Analysts expect that Aviat Networks Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aviat Networks stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.72% of Aviat Networks worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

