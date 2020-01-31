Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Avery Dennison has a payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $7.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY stock opened at $136.11 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $137.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Argus began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.82.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.