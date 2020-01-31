Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.
Avery Dennison has a payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $7.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.
AVY stock opened at $136.11 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $137.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Argus began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.82.
In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
