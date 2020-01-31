Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.96. Wedbush also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADP. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.70.

ADP traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $172.97. 510,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,661. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.95. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $138.13 and a fifty-two week high of $179.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 222.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,398,000 after acquiring an additional 557,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,108 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $49,308,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,757,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,686,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 169.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 280,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,287,000 after buying an additional 176,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.