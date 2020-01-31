Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 5,250,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 788,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 10.1% in the third quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 370,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,758,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Autohome during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in Autohome by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Autohome during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,343,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Autohome by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 35,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.11. 6,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,004. Autohome has a 1-year low of $65.46 and a 1-year high of $117.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Autohome’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Autohome will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.70 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.18.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.