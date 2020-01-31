Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Update

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 17,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 522.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUBN stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $212.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.40.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Auburn National Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

