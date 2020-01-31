AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 3.60-3.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.60-3.70 EPS.
T stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. AT&T has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.
