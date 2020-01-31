Atlas Protocol (ATP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.10 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.10 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.99 or 0.02871161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00193749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030418 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00121532 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.