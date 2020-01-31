Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDNNY. DNB Markets began coverage on Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of BDNNY remained flat at $$49.35 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.09. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $63.87.

