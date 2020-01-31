At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Receives $9.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.64.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.75 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Voit & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOME stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 143,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,937. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $369.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.07. At Home Group has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

