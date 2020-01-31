Asiabasemetals (CVE:ABZ) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Asiabasemetals (CVE:ABZ)’s stock price rose 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.41, approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Asiabasemetals in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Asiabasemetals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $16.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.42.

AsiaBaseMetals Inc engages in the exploration and development of metals in Canada. The company explores for zinc, iron, cobalt, and lithium deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Gnome zinc project covering an area of 5,868 hectares located in British Columbia; and Jean iron ore project comprising 15 mineral claims covering an area of 1,584 hectares located in the Thunder Bay Mining district of Ontario.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Asiabasemetals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asiabasemetals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.