Ashley House (LON:ASH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.27

Ashley House Plc (LON:ASH) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.27 and traded as low as $2.41. Ashley House shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 190,000 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Ashley House (LON:ASH)

Ashley House plc engages in the design, construction management, consultancy, and modular construction in the United Kingdom. It operates through Housing and Health sectors, and Off-Site Construction of Accommodation Modules segments. The company is also involved in the designing and constructing community buildings such as housing, student accommodation, fire stations, school classrooms, leisure facilities, and hotels, as well as retail units and kiosks.

