Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $68.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $74.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Ashland Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ashland Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.89.

NYSE ASH traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $75.90. The company had a trading volume of 719,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $81.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $40,205.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,594 shares in the company, valued at $520,860.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $106,715.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,894.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 5.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 20.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the third quarter worth $4,708,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ashland Global by 1,071.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after buying an additional 342,503 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the second quarter worth $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

