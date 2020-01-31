ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ASGN were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in ASGN by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 218,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 101,798 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in ASGN by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ASGN by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in ASGN by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $69.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. ASGN Inc has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $72.66.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

