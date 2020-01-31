Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Trading Down 2.8%

Ascendant Resources Inc (TSE:ASND) dropped 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, approximately 10,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 34,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80.

About Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND)

Ascendant Resources Inc explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It primarily has 100% interests in the El Mochito zinc, silver, and lead mine located in west central Honduras. The company was formerly known as Morumbi Resources Inc and changed its name to Ascendant Resources Inc in December 2016.

