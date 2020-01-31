Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.41, 102,466 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 299,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The specialty retailer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 8,036.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,921,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836,331 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,522 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 511,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASNA)

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

