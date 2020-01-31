Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.41, 102,466 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 299,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 8,036.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,921,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836,331 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,522 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 511,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000.
Ascena Retail Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASNA)
Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.
