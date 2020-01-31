Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on March 20th

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arthur J Gallagher & Co to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

AJG traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.77. 47,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,419. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $100.36.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $2,765,625.00. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $132,617.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,652. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

