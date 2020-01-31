Arrow Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Arrow Financial has a payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ AROW traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $35.43. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,145. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $528.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72.

Several research firms have issued reports on AROW. BidaskClub cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other news, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $123,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,924.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $54,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,850 shares of company stock worth $208,258 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

