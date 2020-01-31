Arrow Electronics (ARW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARW opened at $78.58 on Friday. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.66.

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,950 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $157,170.00. Also, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 2,700 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $217,620.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,225 shares of company stock worth $6,227,396. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.88.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

