ARQ Group (ASX:ARQ) Trading Down 2.7%

ARQ Group Ltd (ASX:ARQ)’s stock price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.35 ($0.24) and last traded at A$0.36 ($0.26), approximately 19,076 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.37 ($0.26).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.37 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.53. The company has a market cap of $43.97 million and a PE ratio of -120.00.

About ARQ Group (ASX:ARQ)

ARQ Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital solutions worldwide. It operates through SMB Solutions and Enterprise segments. The SMB Solutions segment provides domain name registrations and renewals, Website and email hosting, and analysis, as well as Website development services.

