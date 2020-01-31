Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $550.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) will post sales of $550.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $545.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $559.20 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $595.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. New Street Research initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.12.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $3.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.74. The company had a trading volume of 691,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,479. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $173.31 and a 52 week high of $331.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.16 and its 200 day moving average is $224.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.91.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $363,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $2,094,391.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,776.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,646 shares of company stock worth $10,565,871 in the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,990,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,451,000 after purchasing an additional 274,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,633,000 after purchasing an additional 174,887 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 204,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,806,000 after purchasing an additional 125,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,296,000 after purchasing an additional 48,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

