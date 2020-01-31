Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Short Interest Update

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 6,100,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $312,465.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,153.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Albaugh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at $869,837. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arconic by 147.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Arconic by 8,990.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

ARNC stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. Arconic has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Arconic’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arconic will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

