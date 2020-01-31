Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Issues Earnings Results

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,082. Archer Daniels Midland has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $306,958.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $1,612,249. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

