ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. ArcBest reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARCB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 280.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 14.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

ARCB stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.78. 9,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,741. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

