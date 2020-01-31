Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,241,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 898% from the previous session’s volume of 324,654 shares.The stock last traded at $5.50 and had previously closed at $4.85.

RKDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Arcadia Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 198.10% and a negative net margin of 1,938.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences Inc will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares during the period. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.