Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

Aptiv stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.65. The company had a trading volume of 125,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,996. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average of $88.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.25.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

