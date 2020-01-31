Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $360.00 at Robert W. Baird

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a buy rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.24.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $323.87. 31,609,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,246,242. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1,419.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.56 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,194.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

