Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $295.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Nomura from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Nomura’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.74% from the company’s current price.
AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Longbow Research upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.18.
AAPL stock traded down $7.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.31. 17,935,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,664,940. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,419.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.56 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after acquiring an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after acquiring an additional 494,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.
