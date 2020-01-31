Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $300.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.24.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,609,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,246,242. The stock has a market cap of $1,419.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.56 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 40,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,862,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Apple by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 6,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $3,288,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after buying an additional 633,366 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.