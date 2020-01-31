Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AAPL. Longbow Research raised shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $305.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $310.24.

AAPL stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.87. 31,609,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,246,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.98. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.56 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,419.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

