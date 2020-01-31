Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.4% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Apple by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,232 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after acquiring an additional 494,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $323.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,421.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.98. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.56 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.18.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

